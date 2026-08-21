Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Julius Mkhwanazi and Kagiso Lerutla to appear in Boksburg court

  • Julius Mkhwanazi and Kagiso Lerutla
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

The case against suspended City of Ekurhuleni Deputy Police Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and City Manager Kagiso Lerutla is due back in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

This is for the state to respond to the defence’s request to furnish it with further particulars relating to the case.

The pair face charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

The charges against Mkhwanazi and Lerutla emanates from an alleged scheme in 2019 in which Lerutla allegedly paid 400 thousand to Mkhwanazi and an impersonator.

This was for the individual to appear in court on Lerutla’s behalf after he was arrested for speeding.  And for Lerutla to attend an interview for the position of a chief financial officer in the City of Ekurhuleni.

Both accused are out on R30 000 bail each.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News