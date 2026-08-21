Julius Mkhwanazi and Kagiso Lerutla to appear in Boksburg court

The case against suspended City of Ekurhuleni Deputy Police Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and City Manager Kagiso Lerutla is due back in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

This is for the state to respond to the defence’s request to furnish it with further particulars relating to the case.

The pair face charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

WATCH | Julius Mkhwanazi’s legal representative reads out his affidavit at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court in the bail application, where he and Kagiso Lerutla face fraud and corruption-related charges. pic.twitter.com/X83burZ7wS — SABC News (@SABCNews) April 23, 2026

The charges against Mkhwanazi and Lerutla emanates from an alleged scheme in 2019 in which Lerutla allegedly paid 400 thousand to Mkhwanazi and an impersonator.

This was for the individual to appear in court on Lerutla’s behalf after he was arrested for speeding. And for Lerutla to attend an interview for the position of a chief financial officer in the City of Ekurhuleni.

Both accused are out on R30 000 bail each.