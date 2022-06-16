Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius Malema, alleges that there is video depicting president Cyril Ramaphosa counting hard cash in a plane which could be leaked soon. Malema has addressed EFF supporters at the party’s rally to commemorate national Youth Day held at Makwarela stadium near Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

The EFF held its rally to commemorate the national Youth Day. Hundreds of party’s supporters attended the rally which was held at Makwerela stadium outside Thohoyandou. Party leader Julius Malema used the occasion to criticize President Cyril Ramaphosa. He has cast aspersion on President Ramaphosa’s conduct.

“There is a video which will leak. If he is talking too much it will be released. They were inside plane counting hard cash in dollars. That is gangsterism counting. How do we have a president who counts money like he is in taxi rank,”says Malema.

Malema has also said that the EFF has declared a fight against President Ramaphosa.

“It is only the EFF that can stop the mattress revolution Ramaphosa. The EFF has declared the war on him. Where is the money he put on the mattress? He did not pay tax on it because is that tax that must come to you and build you roads, build you schools and build you houses. The President is not paying tax because he uses his hard cash.”

Job Creation

Some of the party’s supporters say they are expecting the EFF to fight for job creation.

“Job creation in the form of nationalisation of things because what we are seeing from the ruling party is that instead of nationalising things, they are selling state entities. They are showing that they will never create jobs for us, we are here to hold the EFF accountable.”

The Youth Day was also used to celebrate the 7th anniversary of the party’s student wing, EFF Student Command.

♦️IN CASE YOU MISSED IT♦️ CIC @Julius_S_Malema thanking the community of Thohoyandou for joining us at the Youth Day Commemoration at Makwarela Stadium, in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. The real champions of 1976, who fought with the boers are in the tent, we just inherited from them pic.twitter.com/UpiWRkx5kz — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 16, 2022