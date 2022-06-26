EFF leader, Julius Malema has denounced the disparity in the delivery of services based on race in the country.

Malema says what has been envisaged by the Freedom Charter has not materialised until poor blacks have access to basic services.

The party marked the 67th commemoration of the adoption of the Freedom Charter in Kliptown, Soweto in Johannesburg.

The document was adopted at the Congress of the People in 1955 and has become a blueprint of the political, economic, and social structure that the people of South Africa demanded.

It would later pave the way for the country’s democratic dispensation after the apartheid era.

Malema has lamented the gap between rich and poor and the lack of service delivery for the poor in the country.

Malema has further added, “Do we enjoy equal human rights? Are you equal to a white man? For as long as you are not equal to a white man, the freedom charter has not been adopted. We cannot say that the people of Kliptown don’t have water and electricity and the white man next door has got water and electricity and claim to be equal.”

Video: 67th anniversary Freedom Charter | EFF leader leads party’s commemoration in Kliptown