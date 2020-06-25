Maesaiah Thabane will have to reapply for bail.

The High Court in Lesotho will on Thursday hand down judgment in the bail application in the murder case of Lesotho’s former First Lady Maesaiah Thabane.

Maesaiah is charged with ordering the killing of Lipolelo Thabane, who was shot dead near her home in Lesotho’s capital, Maseru in June 2017.

On Tuesday the court postponed the matter for judgment as the judge was said to be on sick leave. Thabane’s bail was earlier revoked and a new hearing scheduled as it was deemed to be irregular and unprocedural.

Shooting survivor speaks out

Thato Sibolla, a Lesotho national who survived Lipolelo’s shooting, has since has appealed for help.

Earlier this year, Sibolla said she doesn’t believe Maesaiah’s trial will be fair, as she explains in the video below:

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed that they are close to officially charging the 81-year-old former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane with a related murder charge of his second wife, Lipolelo in 2017.