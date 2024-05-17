Judgment reserved in AmaZulu Ingonyama Trust case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Judge Peter Olsen has reserved judgment in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in the urgent application by members of the AmaZulu Royal family to interdict King Misuzulu from exercising any powers over the Ingonyama Trust.

The Ingonyama Trust, with the King as sole trustee, controls close to three million hectares of land in KwaZulu-Natal. The King’s uncle, Prince Mbonisi Zulu and other royal family members also want the court to interdict the Trust from paying King Misuzulu’s legal fees.

Opposing the application, King Misuzulu’s legal team argued that there was no evidence of any unlawful activities within the trust.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is appealing a Pretoria High Court order which ruled that his decision to recognise King Misuzulu was invalid and unlawful.

AmaZulu royal family leadership battle court case