President Cyril Ramaphosa has been granted an interim interdict to halt former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution bid. Judgment was handed down in the High Court in Johannesburg.

Last week, the court heard arguments from both sides on the matter.

Zuma is accusing Ramaphosa of being an accessory to prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer’s alleged crime in relation to the disclosure of his medical records.

The former President has also accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of being dishonest in relation to the issuing of the nolle prosequi certificates.

