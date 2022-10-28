Judgment has been reserved in the East London High Court in the matter related to the election of representatives of the African National Congress’ (ANC) Dr WB Rubusana Region. Disgruntled party members argued in court that the branch general meetings and the bi-annual general meetings were beset with irregularities.

These meetings took place between February and April this year.

The applicants claim that there was manipulation of the scanners, participation of members not in good standing, and even incarcerated party members marked as present.

The outcome of this court case has the potential to have a bearing on the results of the provincial elective conference that took place in May where Oscar Mabuyane was re-elected as party chair.

Two applicants in the case, Anelisa Sogqumase and Ondela Sokuman, say manipulation at the branch level is deepening divisions in the ANC.

“We followed the processes of the ANC but there was no one who could help us with this. The guidelines of the ANC are stating what must happen in the BGMs but they are the culprits who are not doing well.”

“This is a moment of redemption this is a moment where sanity will be restored in the region. The politics of the region will sit on the correct path for those who have occupied the office by unscrupulous means will be relinquished of that.”

The ANC’s legal representative, Adv Apla Bodlani, told the court that members who are not in good standing had to be present at the branch meetings.

“The guidelines permit them to be there provided that they do not vote. Should an issue come to the question of voting they were entitled to even participate in the deliberations of the meeting but not to vote.”

The ANC in the province says it will comment on the matter once judgment has been handed down. The ANC in the province endorsed its chairperson, Oscar Mabuyane for the position of deputy president at the upcoming national conference while supporting party President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term. – Reporting by Sidima Mfeku



Future of the Eastern Cape PEC hangs in the balance: