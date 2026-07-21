Judgment in Ramaphosa’s impeachment bid due on Friday

The Western Cape High Court is expected to give its judgment on Friday on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent bid to halt the work of Parliament’s Impeachment Committee was successful.

Ramaphosa wants the committee to pause pending his application to review the Section 89 Independent Panel’s report that found he has a case to answer for the Phala Phala theft.

The matter was heard by a full bench of the court last week.

Meanwhile, the committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss the appointment of an evidence leader and its terms of reference.

Legal and political analyst Mkhuseli Vimba says the evidence leader in Parliament’s Impeachment Committee should be a highly skilled legal professional with sufficient experience.

“The committee would want people with expertise so they can lead evidence in his complex matter, especially a matter that involves a sitting president whether to be impeached or not impeached. It’s a serious matter that is very complex therefore it requires experienced people in the legal profession and as I have indicated, at senior counsel level,” says Vimba.

He adds that another quality the evidence leader must have is impartiality.

“The evidence leader that may be appointed will have to be very impartial and make sure they dig deep and make sure they give the committee enough evidence on whether to impeach or not to impeach the president,” he says.