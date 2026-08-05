Judgment in Phala Phala farm theft case to delivered in November

Judgment in the Phala Phala farm theft case will be delivered on 02 November in the Modimolle Regional Court in Limpopo. The defence lawyers and the prosecution have concluded their final arguments.

The accused, Imanuwela David and the Joseph siblings, Froliana and Ndilinasho, are being tried for the theft of 580,000 US dollars from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Bela-Bela in February 2020.

Froliana, a former domestic worker at the farm, is suspected to have tipped the other accused about the existence of foreign currency hidden inside a sofa.

One of the defence lawyers, Advocate Relleng Masipa, has argued that Froliana was not in the vicinity of the farm on the day of the theft.

-Report by Nsuku Shiluvana