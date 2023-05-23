Judgment in the bail applications of former Kaizer Chief Public Relations Officer Louis Tshakoane and his wife Nkopane will be handed down on Thursday in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge.

However, Tshakoane’s son, Kgopotso, has abandoned his bail application and will remain behind bars until the commencement of their trial.

Tshakoane senior was arrested last Tuesday at the funeral of Mamelodi Sundowns Public Relations Officer, Alex Shakoane. He was believed to have fled the country with his wife and son in 2020 and it’s unclear when they returned.

Police had been searching for the trio in connection with alleged fraud, theft and money laundering worth over R30 million.

Tshakoane and his wife’s lawyer argued that due to their old age status, it will be in the interest of justice to be released on bail.

The state did not oppose their bail applications. However, it has asked the court to subject them to certain conditions, including that they report to a police station twice a week and hand over their passports to the state.

Meanwhile, Kgopotso was first arrested in 2019 and was released on R75 000 bail. However, he never returned to attend the trial.