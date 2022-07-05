The Mthokozisi Ntumba murder case is on Tuesday expected back in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for judgment.

Police had allegedly shot the 35-year-old after he left a Braamfontein clinic in March 2020.

Tshepiso Kekana, Motseothata Boitumelo, Madimeja Lekgodi and Victor Nkosinathi Mohammed all pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder and three of attempted murder.

Video footage shows the officers opening fire on a group of students waiting outside a TVET College.

Ntumba visited the clinic that day after complaining of stomach ache.

In January, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigator Judy Twala told the High Court how police drove off after Ntumba was shot.

She also testified that the officers had not recorded the incident when it occurred.

However, the officer’s attorneys disputed Twala’s evidence that their clients did not report the incident.

There were also claims by defence lawyers that evidence at the scene could have been tampered with.

In the video below, Colonel Jacob Beeslaar was cross-questioned:

