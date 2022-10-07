Judgment in the bail application of accused number five in the murder case of Collins Chabane mayor, Moses Maluleke, is expected to be delivered on Friday at the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

Wiseman Baloyi remains the only suspect seeking bail. Four other accused, Takalani Mudau, Tshianeo Munyai, Shumani Nemadodzi and Avhatakali Mulaudzi have abandoned their bail application.

Moses Maluleke was gunned down at his home in Xikundu village in July this year. His 18-year-old son was also shot and wounded during the incident.

VIDEO | Collins Chabane Municipal Mayor Moses Maluleke laid to rest:

Baloyi, who is allegedly a close friend of Maluleke’s family, is facing charges ranging from possession of an illegal firearm, robbery, conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

The state says it will fight to ensure Baloyi remains in custody.

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says, “We are strongly opposed to bail. as you can see he does not have a job and he does not own property so may be a flight risk.”

Meanwhile, the Maluleke family spokesperson, Eitiken Maluleke, says they are confident Baloyi will be denied bail.

“Baloyi is an accused at the moment. He can do anything to save himself. There is no way he’s telling the truth. It will be proven that he’s lying.”

Investigation Officer Richard Boshobane has come under fierce cross-examination by both the state and the defense.

Boshobane has insisted that the accused is a flight risk and a threat to the victim’s family and must not be granted bail. He says Baloyi’s statement is laden with contradictions and lies.

Boshobane believes he has overwhelming evidence against the accused.

VIDEO | Two men accused of the murder of Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke back in court: