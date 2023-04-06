Judgment in the bail application of a prominent comedian in the Thohoyandou area in Limpopo is expected to be handed down in the local Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Livhuwani Madadzhe has been accused of murder.

It is alleged that he killed his partner Lindelani Nengovhela and discarded her body in a water-filled pit toilet in Mangodi Ha-Sidou village outside Thohoyandou two months ago.

The 38-year-old media socialite has been applying for his release on bail since his arrest two months ago.

The deceased Nengovhela was killed in an alleged domestic-related dispute.

She had earlier withdrawn an assault case against Madadzhe before she was killed.

The video below is reporting on the previous court appearance: