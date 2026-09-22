Judgment expected in Brown Mogotsi’s fourth bail application

North West businessman and self-proclaimed political fixer Brown Mogotsi is expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court today for judgment in his fourth bail application.

Mogotsi faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, perjury and defeating the ends of justice, linked to allegations of a staged attempted assassination in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg in November last year.

He has been in custody since May, with the state opposing his release on bail.

During previous proceedings, the defence argued that verified addresses in Johannesburg and Mahikeng constituted new facts in support of Mogotsi’s bail application.

His lawyers maintained that there is no legal requirement for an accused person to own property in order to qualify for bail.

The state disputed this, saying the Johannesburg address was already known during previous applications and did not constitute a new fact.-Reporting by Culvin Mabasa

VIDEO | Mogotsi accused of planning escape: