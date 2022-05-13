Judgment in the bail application of the seven men accused of killing Zimbabwean national, Elvis Nyathi, is expected to be handed down on Friday, at the Randburg Magistrates Court.

The suspects are accused of killing Nyathi in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, last month during unrest over crime in the area.

They are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and extortion.

The state argued that the men be denied bail as they may interfere with the case by intimidating witnesses, endangering the community and tampering with evidence.

Accused say they are not a danger to society

The accused have since said say they are not a danger to the Diepsloot community and should therefore be released on bail.

They also say they do not fear being attacked by the community, as Diepsloot residents have come in large numbers to support them in court.

The men are alleged to have robbed some of the victims of their belongings and demanded money in exchange for the release from captivity. They have all denied being part of any crime or mob action that resulted in Nyathi’s death.

Distraught family

Nyathi’s family say they are devastated at the death of their family member.

His younger brother, Miziayifani Nyathi says the family is not coping well with the tragedy.

“The family is just disturbed with this whole thing. For such a thing to happen, yet, the guy didn’t do anything. So, it’s really traumatic.”

According to Miziayifani, Elvis’ sin was being outside as the group was searching for everyone in the shacks.

“They accused him of being outside while everyone was inside because he tried to hide behind this (place) since he’d heard these people talking about ID, passport and all that. So, that’s how they caught him.”