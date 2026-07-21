Judgment due for alleged Usindiso arsonist Sithembiso Mdlalose

The Johannesburg High Court is expected to deliver judgment in the case of alleged Usindiso building arsonist Sithembiso Mdlalose.

Mdlalose faces 76 counts of murder and 12 counts of attempted murder arising from the fire that engulfed the Usindiso Building in Johannesburg in August 2023. The blaze claimed the lives of 76 people and left several others injured.

Judgment was postponed last month to allow the State to comply with court directives and address issues relating to certain post-mortem findings previously raised by the court.

The State alleges that Mdlalose, who lived in the Usindiso Building, became involved in a fight with another resident over money for drugs. The victim allegedly lost consciousness during the altercation.

According to the State, Mdlalose then purchased petrol, returned to the building, doused the victim with it and set him alight in an attempt to conceal evidence of the assault.

The State further alleges that the fire spread rapidly through the building, resulting in the deaths of 76 people.