President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Gauteng High Court Judges Tshifhiwa Maumela and Nomonde Mngqibisa–Thusi has drawn mixed reactions from the legal fraternity.

The two judges were suspended this week for failing to deliver judgments on time in some of the matters they presided over.

They will now face the Judicial Conduct Tribunal which investigates more serious complaints against judges which may result in impeachment.

Publicity Secretary of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel), advocate Lizelle Haskins says they support Ramaphosa’s decision.

“Nadel supports President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend judge Maumela and judge Mngqibisa-Thusi pending the outcome of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal’s investigation into the judges failure to deliver reserved judgments timeously. Nadel further supports the precautionary suspension on condition that the judges must during this period of suspension finalise all matters present before them, including finalising the reverse judgments,” adds Haskins.

Meanwhile, the Black Lawyers Association (BLA) says the two judges are not the only ones who had reserved judgements for a long period of time.

The association’s president Bayethe Maswazi elaborates: “They are not the only judges who have outstanding judgments and the fact that they have now been singled out, may create a perception that they are being targeted and that is unfortunate. We felt the JSC together with the office of the Chief Justice should do more oversight over the handing down of judgments.”

The video below is reporting more on the story: