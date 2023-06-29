Judicial watchdog group, Judges Matter, says despite it raising some concerns over the recent suspension of judges, they must be held accountable for their conduct and actions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued suspension letters for Judges Tshifhiwa Maumela and Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi for failure to deliver numerous reserved judgments in the stipulated timeframes.

This brings to five judges on suspension – which includes Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, Western Cape High Court Judge Mushtak Parker, and Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele.

Judges Matter Advocacy Officer, Zikhona Ndlebe says, “I think it is a cause for concern when it comes to justice being dispensed by the judiciary because that is the most important thing they are there for. But, at the same time, I think it also speaks to accountability and judges being held to account for their actions.”

“Although it is a concern, it is a good thing that conduct cases are being dealt with by the JSC and that we are seeing some form of movement in the complaints that exist against judges,” adds Ndlebe.

The audio file below is reporting more on the story: