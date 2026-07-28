Judgment in suspended PIC CEO’s reinstatement case reserved

Judgment has been reserved in suspended Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO, Patrick Dlamini‘s case to be reinstated.

The case was heard by Judge Mandla Mbongwe in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Dlamini brought an urgent application at the High Court seeking relief from the court to be reinstated as CEO of PIC. He says the decision to place him on precautionary suspension by the board was unlawful.

Civil society group, Public Interest SA, who submitted an application to be the friend of the court, says it is pleased with how the proceedings unfolded to ensure public interest is looked after.

Chairperson of Public Interest SA, Tebogo Khaas explains, “Look, it’s been a long day, obviously full of arguments and I don’t think the judge had anticipated that the arguments would be as strong, as detailed as they were. But we leave everything in the hands of the court, because we believe that we could only go as far as we did with submissions today. The rest is only left for the judge to go through the records, as well as make a determination as to how he rules.”

Dlamini has added that such a decision can only be made by the Finance Minister, in line with the dictates of the PIC’s delegation of authority. He has argued that it is important for him to be immediately reinstated at the helm of the institution to ensure stability for the benefit of 1.7 million government sector workers, among other beneficiaries.

Parties warn against politicising new PIC board appointments:

