Judgement in Stanley Leshabane double murder case set down for July

The High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo, has adjourned the case of the man accused of orchestrating his wife’s murder to July 26 for judgment to be handed down. Stanley Leshabane has been charged for allegedly hiring four men to murder his wife and her business partner in 2020.

All the accused have pleaded not guilty.

The fourth suspect, Richard Zulu, died in police custody last year.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says the defence and the state have concluded their arguments and the state insists it has a strong case against the accused.

“The state has a strong against the accused persons. We have seen the cellphone records linking the accused persons from where they are staying in Gauteng to Limpopo, even to the scene where the incident happened. So, we do have the two eyewitnesses who have described the positions of these guys on the day of the incident and we are pleased that the judgement is going to be handed in July,” she said.