Judgment in self-confessed sex workers’ murder trial due 13 March

Judgment in the case of self-confessed sex workers’ murderer, Sifiso Mkhwanazi, is expected to be handed down on the 13 March at the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge in Ekurhuleni.

The 22-year-old Mkhwanazi admitted to his father about killing six sex workers but denied the murders were premeditated. He also denied the rape and defeating the ends of justice charges against him.

The state argued Mkhwanazi lured the sex workers under false pretenses and promises of payment for their services. He however, allegedly raped, and killed them instead.

The victims were all bound, gagged, and strangled to death.

“We still have the modus operandi which states that it was premeditated murder. He was binding them, mouth gagged, maybe the first one you might say it is a mistake, but you go to six,” says State Prosecutor Leswikane Mashabela.

The murders took place between April and October 2022. Mkhwanazi’s defense counsel Vuyo Maqetuka argued that the accused killed the sex workers after they allegedly raised the prices they had agreed upon, and out of fear that he would be arrested.

Maqetuka: He killed them to evade being arrested.

Judge Cassim Moosa: Six times, why didn’t he stay away from the sex workers ?

Maqetuka: The accused was triggered in all six times that he might be arrested for rape again. When they wanted more money, that’s when he was angered.

Judge Cassim Moosa is expected to make a ruling next month.

