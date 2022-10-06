The bail hearing of one of the accused in the murder case of the mayor of the Collins Chabane Municipality has been heard at the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court.

Moses Maluleke was gunned down at his home in Xikundu village in July this year. His 18-year-old son was also shot and wounded during the incident.

Wiseman Baloyi remains the only suspect seeking bail. Four other accused Takalani Mudau, Tshianeo Munyai, Shumani Nemadodzi and Avhatakali Mulaudzi have abondoned their bail application.

The case of the five accused in the murder of Collins Chabane Mayor Moses Maluleke is set to be heard at the High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo, in May 2023.https://t.co/qopvAezTc8 — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 29, 2022

Investigation Officer Richard Boshobane has come under fierce cross-examination by both the state and the defense.

Boshobane has insisted that the accused is a flight risk and a threat to the victim’s family and must not be granted bail. He says Baloyi’s statement is laden with contradictions and lies.

Baloyi, who is allegedly a close friend of slain Mayor Moses Maluleke’s family, is facing charges ranging from possession of an illegal firearm, robbery, conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

Boshobane believes he has an overwhelming evidence against the accused.

Judgment on Baloyi’s bail application is expected to be delivered on Friday.

