Judgment in the trial of murdered North West billionaire businessman, Wandile Bozwana has continued at the High Court in Pretoria.

Bozwana was killed execution-style in October 2015 while travelling from Johannesburg to Pretoria with his business associate, Mpho Baloyi. Four suspects were arrested, including Vusi Khekhe Mathibela who’s dubbed as Mamelodi’s number one criminal.

Wandile Bozwana died in a hail of bullets and his business partner, Mpho Baloyi narrowly escaped death. The four men suspected of orchestrating the hit are set to know their fate.

The trial faced many challenges with two trials within a trial brought forward. The defence had opposed the confessions and cell phone data that linked the alleged four to the crime.

However, Judge Papi Mosopa said they had a case to answer. In a lengthy judgment, Judge Mosopa detailed how the accused followed Bozwana and Baloyi from Johannesburg, waiting for the right opportunity to strike. Judgement is expected to continue on Thursday.

Video: Judgment in the Wandile Bozwana murder case under way in the High Court in Pretoria