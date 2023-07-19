State’s first witness Zandile Khumalo’s much-anticipated cross-examination on Wednesday hit a snag when she told the court that she was experiencing chest pains.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng was not impressed and he held back no punches telling the state that he was not going to tolerate such delays, pointing out a previous case where he got a surgeon to come into court to examine the witness who had claimed not to be feeling well when he was expected to be cross-examined.

“I’ll seat here!” Judge tells the state as the post-lunch-adjournment proceedings kick off, as the state is asking for a short adjournment “to sort out a couple of issues.” Baloyi there are issues with where the witnessed is accomodated. Court adjourns. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) July 19, 2023

Post-lunch-adjournment proceedings started with the witness not in court, clearly much to the shock of the state who immediately ask for a brief adjournment to attend to the issues.

In response, Judge Mokgoatlheng, who has shown much zeal to get proceedings moving from the moment he took over the case, told the state “I will seat here!”

However, he eventually acceded to the adjournment. But he came back blazing when the state asked for matter to be stood down.

Judge: Why do you want to adjourn?

Baloyi: Firstly, my lord, the witness is not feeling well.

Judge: What’s wrong with her? What’s wrong with her?

Baloyi: I think she is here, my lord, I think she can explain.

Judge: No, but did you not consult with her.

Baloyi: We did, my lord, but she’s told me because of the problems that we’ve encountered with her accommodation, she’s not psychologically ready to proceed today.

Judge: So, when will these problem be solved?

Baloyi: This is one of the reason why it took longer, my lord. I was speaking to the court manager and she promised to look into it, my lord.

Judge: I was speaking to your assistant and he tells me the same problems arose in the past, Mr Sibanda. You see, I am old school. (Making a gesture towards the witness) I can’t tolerate this kind of behaviour. A person comes to court, gives evidence, when she must be cross-examined a problem arises, which has nothing to do with the running of the court.

Mokgoatlheng: Ma’m what’s your full name? Zandi: Zandile Khumalo Mokgoatlheng: Zandile, please stand up. What’s wrong with you? Zandi: I have a pain in my chest. Court adjourns…#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwa #SenzoMeyiwatrial — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) July 19, 2023

The defense was not against the postponement.

It is understood that the guest house where Zandile has been booked for the during of her testimony in court, has not been paid by the state, which is now being resolved.

The trial will continue on Thursday morning.