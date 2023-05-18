Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela is on Thursday morning expected to rule on the application to ban the live broadcast of a state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Since Monday, the trial has moved from hearing testimonies of events that unfolded the night the football star was murdered to hearing the application of the next witness.

On Wednesday, the court heard arguments between the state, legal representative of the media and Advocate Zandile Mshololo for one of the accused.

The witness wants a ban on audiovisuals during her testimony, citing safety concerns.

The state Advocate George Baloyi questioned the interest in seeing live, the testimony of the witness.

“There are a lot of cases that take place in the lower courts, in the high court that is not being televised My Lord. Cases involving people in far-flung areas. Why is there only focus on cases that are of a high profile nature,” adds Advocate Baloyi.

The video below is reporting more on the story: