Judge Piet Koen is on Monday, expected to announce his decision on whether or not he will recuse himself from the former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial related to the multi-billion-rand arms deal in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

When Koen adjourned the trial in October 2022, he asked the state and the defence teams to make written submissions on whether he should recuse himself.

This development came as Zuma, in a letter to Koen, objected to having advocate Billy Downer leading the prosecution.

In his submissions, Zuma argued that it could be perceived that Koen thought Downer was innocent of the crimes with which he was likely to be charged and that would impede a fair and impartial trial.

The state submitted that there was no evidence that Koen would not be impartial.

