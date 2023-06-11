The Judicial Conduct Committee has warned retired Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai not to participate or become involved in any political controversy or activity in the future unless it is necessary to do so for the discharge of judicial duties.

This follows a complaint in 2021 against Judge Desai by the South African Zionist Federation.

The federation alleged that Desai had participated in several anti- Israeli events between 2009 up to 2020 in contravention of the Code of Judicial Conduct.

Desai is now the Legal Services Ombudsman.

The decision on the complaint :