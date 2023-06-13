Retired Judge Siraj Desai, South Africa’s legal ombudsman, will brief the media Tuesday morning on the status of his office and the very recent promulgation of the sections of the Legal Practice Act which deals with the appeals processes.

Judge Desai was recently censured by the Judicial Conduct Committee following a complaint lodged by the SA Zionist Federation. This relates to Desai’s outspoken support for Palestine and his criticism of Israel’s alleged human rights violations.

The primary objective of the press briefing will be to facilitate an open dialogue and provide the public with a comprehensive understanding of the censure against Judge Desai.

The Judicial Conduct Committee has warned Desai not to participate in any political controversy in the future unless it is necessary to do so for the discharge of judicial duties.

Desai recently said that the actions he has taken in support of Palestinians were not political, but were carried out in defence of human rights.

