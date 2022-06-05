Britain’s final Jubilee celebrations, to mark Queen Elizabeth’s seven decade rule, will end today with a huge pageant near Buckingham Palace.

Celebrations began on Thursday with a military parade and a Royal Air Force flypast. Last night’s Platinum party included a star-studded concert with twenty thousand people filling the Mall road in London.

There were performances from stars such as Sir Elton John, Craig David, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and Diana Ross.

Video| Update The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration: Laura Makin-Isherwood: