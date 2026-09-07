Jub Jub’s lawyer says current case taking toll on his client

Infamous media personality Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye‘s legal representative says the current case against his client is taking its toll on him as he is struggling to get jobs as per normal.

Maarohanye made a brief appearance at the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday following a non-appearance at a previous court hearing.

The TV host is facing charges relating to an alleged incident involving an e-hailing driver in Edenvale in June.

His legal representative told the presiding office that his client was unwell and that he simply misplaced his doctor’s medical report but later managed to get copies from the medical practitioner concerned.

“As soon as he got out after consulting with the doctor he could not drive. He was driven. So, I think the medical certificate itself may have fallen in the car, he did not realize this. It fell off in the car that was transporting him. He never even got to think of it because I mean he had already had copies emailed to him for us,” says legal representative Henry Motsemme.

Motsemme says these current legal issues are taking a toll on his client.

“He is very much stressed. He can’t get more work as he is used to. It is a big problem for him. But you know he chose to be a public figure and some of these things are part and parcel of the trade I mean. But he feels very sad that such things keep coming up when he is doing all he can to try and be a productive member of society,” Motsemme explains.

The NPA says it is however ready to proceed with the media personality’s matter.

“The investigations have been concluded and the matter was postponed to allow the state to furnish the defense with the contents of the docket. The NPA reiterates its readiness to proceed with the matter,” says NPA Gauteng division spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole.

Maarohanye has been charged with the possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an offence, as well as pointing an object that could cause someone to believe it was a real firearm.

He has denied these allegations and has called them an exaggerated fabrication.