Jub Jub’s case postponed to Thursday

The case of rapper and media personality Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye has been postponed to Thursday in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

He handed himself to the Brixton police station last year after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

Maarohanye is facing charges of rape, attempted murder and assault involving four complainants for the alleged incidents between 2006 to 2010.

He was granted bail of R10 000.

The case was postponed to April 25 for the purpose of his application regarding bail conditions.

He was given another date of June 12 for the outcome of the DPP instructions or the outcome of his representation.

He will remain on bail until his next court appearance.

Some of his bail conditions include that he should not communicate with the victims or the complainants, or attempt to be in contact with them.

The accused has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

