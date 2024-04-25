Jub Jub to apply for amendments to bail conditions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The case against rapper and TV presenter Jub Jub is today expected to resume in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Jub Jub, whose real name is Molemo Maarohanye, handed himself over at the Brixton police station last year after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

Maarohanye is facing three counts of rape, two counts of attempted murder and one of assault.

The case involves four complainants with the alleged incidents occurring between 2006 and 2010.

Maarohanye is out on R10 000 bail.

His legal team is expected to apply for amendments to his bail conditions.

On Tuesday, the court postponed his case to June.

However, Maarohanye indicated that he wishes to apply to amend some of his bail conditions.

