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‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye expected in court in firearm discharge case

Media personality Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye appears in the Germiston Magistrate's Court, East Rand on June 22, 2026.
  • Media personality Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye appears in the Germiston Magistrate's Court, East Rand on June 22, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Tshepo Phagane

Media personality Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is expected to appear before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Maarohanye faces, among others, charges of discharging a firearm in a public place.

The charges arise from an incident in June involving an e-hailing driver in Edenvale, east of Johannesburg.

Maarohanye allegedly accused the driver of being in a romantic relationship with his girlfriend after she was dropped off at a residence in Edenvale.

NPA Gauteng spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole says the case was postponed and a warrant of arrest was issued against Maarohanye after he failed to appear in court.

“The postponement follows his failure to appear in court, citing ill-health, which resulted in a warrant of arrest being issued and held over until the next date. Maarohanye faces charges of discharging a firearm in a public place and pointing anything likely to lead a person to believe that it is a firearm. The state is ready to proceed with the matter,” explains Mohlatlole.

VIDEO | Popular musician Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye back in court

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