‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye expected in court in firearm discharge case

Media personality Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is expected to appear before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Maarohanye faces, among others, charges of discharging a firearm in a public place.

The charges arise from an incident in June involving an e-hailing driver in Edenvale, east of Johannesburg.

Maarohanye allegedly accused the driver of being in a romantic relationship with his girlfriend after she was dropped off at a residence in Edenvale.

NPA Gauteng spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole says the case was postponed and a warrant of arrest was issued against Maarohanye after he failed to appear in court.

“The postponement follows his failure to appear in court, citing ill-health, which resulted in a warrant of arrest being issued and held over until the next date. Maarohanye faces charges of discharging a firearm in a public place and pointing anything likely to lead a person to believe that it is a firearm. The state is ready to proceed with the matter,” explains Mohlatlole.

VIDEO | Popular musician Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye back in court