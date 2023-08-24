The case against musician and TV presenter Molemo Maarohanye, also known as Jub Jub, has been postponed to the 8th of November at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

He is facing charges of rape, attempted murder, and assault.

Maarohanye handed himself over at the Brixton police station last month after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

He Jub Jub made a brief appearance in the dock this morning before his case was postponed. This time around, the matter was postponed to allow his defense time to thoroughly study the state’s case and prepare for trial. Jub Jub is facing charges of assault, rape, and attempted murder. He is currently out on bail of R10 000. As part of his bail conditions, the court has ordered him to hand over his passport to the state. He is not allowed to leave the country until the case’s conclusion.

