Jub Jub case postponed to February next year

The case against rapper and TV presenter Jub Jub has been postponed to the 5th of February 2024 at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

He is facing charges of rape, attempted murder and assault.

Jub Jub, whose real name is Molemo Maarohanye, handed himself over at the Brixton police station earlier this year after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

Jub Jub made a brief appearance in the dock this morning before his case was postponed.

The matter has been postponed to allow his defence team time to thoroughly study the state’s case and prepare for trial.

He is currently out on bail of R10 000.

As part of his bail conditions, he has been ordered by the court to hand over his passport to the state as he is not allowed to leave the country until the conclusion of the case.

VIDEO | Jub Jub Maarohanye case postponed to next year: