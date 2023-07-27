Television presenter and hip-hop artist Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye’s lawyer, Lawrence Baloyi says his client is still baffled as to why such malicious charges have been brought against him.

Maarohanye appeared briefly in Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court this afternoon.

He has been charged with rape, attempted murder and assault. However, he has been released on R10 000 bail. The musician handed himself over to the police at the Brixton police station in Johannesburg, after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

Baloyi says Jub Jub has lost faith in the justice system.

“He’s devastated and he is at the time where he doesn’t understand what these charges are all about and why they crop up now. So, he is so disappointed with the justice system and how things are being done. It seems like men are given so much power who can bring down any man who is coming up and that becomes unfair to our justice system.”