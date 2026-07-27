 JSC advises Ramaphosa to suspend Mbenenge 

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has advised President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge pending the National Assembly’s decision on his possible impeachment.

Mbenenge was recently handed a sanction of “gross misconduct” in the landmark sexual harassment probe in the judiciary.

He has approached courts to challenge the finding.

Judges’ Secretary Andiswa Mengo has accused Mbenenge of sexual harassment.

This is in the form of interactions and electronic communication between June 2021 and November 2022.