Joslin’s mother urged to tell the truth

Lorita Yon, the grandmother of six-year-old Joslin Smith who went missing at Saldanha Bay on the Cape West Coast nearly three months ago, says she has pleaded with the child’s mother to tell the truth regarding her disappearance.

Yon attended court proceedings on Monday at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court where four people appeared for the girl’s disappearance. They include the child’s mother Kelly Smith and her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis.

All four face charges of trafficking in persons with the purpose of exploitation.

Speaking to the media Yon says she had asked her daughter to speak up.

“I asked Kelly where Joslin was. She said she didn’t know, and I told her (Kelly) she must talk because the people are going to turn state witnesses and they (the police) are going to put her in jail for a long time if she doesn’t talk,” she explains.

The case has since been postponed to July 15 for further investigation.

Joslin Smith | Trial postponed to July for further investigation: Eric Ntabazalila (NPA)

