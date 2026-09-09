Jordan Hermann scores 150 on ODI debut for Proteas

Opening batter Jordan Hermann scored a 150 on his One-Day International (ODI) debut for South Africa as they crushed Namibia by 99 runs in the first match of their three-match series in Windhoek.

Put into bat, the Proteas posted 348 for the loss of six wickets in their 50 overs with Hermann the standout performer.

He hit 17 fours and three sixes from 126 balls.

Namibia, who had to chase a revised target of 262 in 31 overs following rain delays, could only muster 162 for eight in reply.

Off-spinner, Prenelan Subrayen, took four for 29 in six overs.

The second ODI will be played on Friday at the same venue.