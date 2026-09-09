Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Jordan Hermann scores 150 on ODI debut for Proteas

  • Jordan Hermann
  • Image Credits :
  • CSA Instagram
SABC News

Opening batter Jordan Hermann scored a 150 on his One-Day International (ODI) debut for South Africa as they crushed Namibia by 99 runs in the first match of their three-match series in Windhoek.

Put into bat, the Proteas posted 348 for the loss of six wickets in their 50 overs with Hermann the standout performer.

He hit 17 fours and three sixes from 126 balls.

Namibia, who had to chase a revised target of 262 in 31 overs following rain delays, could only muster 162 for eight in reply.

Off-spinner, Prenelan Subrayen, took four for 29 in six overs.

The second ODI will be played on Friday at the same venue.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News