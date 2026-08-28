Jordaan, Zungu eligible to contest SAFA presidency

The South African Football Association (SAFA) Governance Committee has confirmed that the two candidates contesting the organisation’s presidency at next month’s elective congress, are both eligible to stand.

Current President Danny Jordaan is being opposed by AmaZzulu FC President Sandile Zungu.

Individuals will also be vying for positions in the SAFA national executive committee and provincial leadership.

It took the independent SAFA Governance Committee 20 days to complete the vetting process and the complete list of candidates was handed over by chairperson, Victor Mogajane.

He confirmed that only two candidates would be contesting the position of SAFA president.

“Upon receiving the files, we had to carefully go through all the names to check the eligibility of all the names submitted in accordance with the statutes of SAFA. In terms of the presidential list, we received two nominations, and I can confirm that both candidates are eligible to stand,” says Mogajane.

SAFA Chairperson of the Governance Committee, Dr Victor Mogajane, confirms the eligible candidates for the elections. Both presidential candidates are eligible! 📹 #SABCSport’s @Velile_Mnyandu #SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/HiIm6mmzI6 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) August 28, 2026

Vice-chairperson of the Governance Committee, Tumi Dlamini, says they did everything possible to check the eligibility of every single candidate.

SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao confirms that there are still some outstanding regional elections around the country, ahead of the national polls in two weeks’ time. 📹 #SABCSport’s @Velile_Mnyandu #SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/cznZ3KLlB7 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) August 28, 2026

“All the work we have undertaken is on behalf of SAFA, so now it’s SAFA’s responsibility to inform all those who submitted their names about the outcome of the vetting process and whether they are eligible or not to stand for the SAFA elections,” says Dlamini.

According to committee member, Abel Ramolotja, at least 15 nominees were found to be ineligible.

“For anyone to be eligible to stand, there must be a nomination, and this must come from a region or associate member in good standing. The nominated person must then accept the nomination. But if you are nominated for a national position, you need more than two names. More importantly, you should have served in football for at least 10 years and have no criminal record,” says Ramolotja.

SAFA has 14 days to inform all nominees about the outcome of the vetting process.

Meanwhile, SAFA is expected to confirm the appointment of Pitso Mosimane as the new Bafana Bafana coach before the end of next week. The new coach is tasked to submit a preliminary squad for Bafana’s opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea to Confederation of African Football (CAF), by next Friday.

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