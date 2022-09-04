Young dancers from KwaZulu-Natal have received an opportunity to take part in the 24th JOMBA Contemporary Dance Experience. The festival is now open to spectators following a two year break due to COVID-19.
The young dancers, all under the age of 16, have performed as part of the Jomba Youth Open Horizons.
Mthokozisi Mkhwanazi started dancing when he was 14-years-old and has travelled outside the country through the Siyakhula Dance Projects.
Mkhwanazi says this is a great opportunity for young dancers.
“I was one of the boys that was chosen to do a cultural exchange in Zimbabwe, we went there and it was like an eye-opening opportunity. For me it’s been good I’m growing from that project. So this is like a good opportunity for these young dancers who are still growing.”
Director of JOMBA, Liane Loots says the festival will be held both in-person and online to reach wider audiences.