Young dancers from KwaZulu-Natal have received an opportunity to take part in the 24th JOMBA Contemporary Dance Experience. The festival is now open to spectators following a two year break due to COVID-19.

The young dancers, all under the age of 16, have performed as part of the Jomba Youth Open Horizons.

Mthokozisi Mkhwanazi started dancing when he was 14-years-old and has travelled outside the country through the Siyakhula Dance Projects.

Mkhwanazi says this is a great opportunity for young dancers.

“I was one of the boys that was chosen to do a cultural exchange in Zimbabwe, we went there and it was like an eye-opening opportunity. For me it’s been good I’m growing from that project. So this is like a good opportunity for these young dancers who are still growing.”

Director of JOMBA, Liane Loots says the festival will be held both in-person and online to reach wider audiences.

“The festival is 24-years-old and obviously during COVID we didn’t want to just abandon so we decided to go online and do kind of a digital festival so this year of course with things are opening up and theatre beginning to open we’ve decided of course the joy of coming back to a live festival but we’ve also kept some digital work. We’re kind of what we call ourselves a blended festival most of the work is live but some of the work is digital and still online so we’re hoping to cater to everyone as we move next year to our 25th anniversary.”