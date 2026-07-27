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Johnson under scrutiny over security vetting processes

Former Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) Head Adv Andrea Johnson appears before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on July 17, 2026.
  • Former Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) Head Adv Andrea Johnson appears before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on July 17, 2026.
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  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha
Diteboho Ntamane

The former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head, Adv Andrea Johnson, is being grilled on the evidence she relied on to conclude that security vetting processes had been manipulated.

Johnson is explaining the processes which resulted in the unlawful issuing of security clearances to crime intelligence personnel.

She came under extensive scrutiny over the arrest of seven crime intelligence officials, including the head, Dumisani Khumalo.

Johnson, who has resigned with immediate effect, is back at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.

She says, “According to me, it would have had to have been the Section 27 referral, and it would have had to have been the supplementary affidavits that had been taken in January of 2025, and as we established last week, we know that our Section 27 only expresses a suspicion of the commission of this crime without any underlying facts to support such a suspicion.”

LIVE STREAM | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry:

PUBLIC CONFIDENCE

Public Interest South Africa (PISA) says Johnson’s resignation does not restore public confidence in the institution.

It says that senior officials who enabled her conduct and are implicated in wrongdoing have remained within IDAC.

Pisa Chairperson Tebogo Khaas says Johnson’s resignation however, is a step towards accountability.

Khaas says, “We must understand that she was just an influential head of the institution, but she was supported by individuals who did not question her judgment, who did not question those of their fellow colleagues who were doing wrong and they knew about it, and those individuals still remain, at least for now.”

He says, “Until such time that there is a clear indication that those who are within the institution are committed to what they were employed to [do], there is still going to be the cloud and the public in the institution itself will continue to suffer.”

VIDEO | Pisa welcomes Johnson’s resignation decision:

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