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Johnson unaware of tender corruption charges against Masemola

The former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Adv Andrea Johnson giving evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on July 28, 2026.
  • The former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Adv Andrea Johnson giving evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on July 28, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Adv Andrea Johnson has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that she is not aware of any corruption charges directly linking suspended National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola to the Medicare 24 Tshwane District tender.

Masemola is facing four charges of contravening Section 38 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in connection with the multi-million-rand South African Police Service (SAPS) tender awarded to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Johnson was questioned on whether the IDAC acted within its legal mandate when charging Masemola.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi asked whether the anti-corruption unit has jurisdiction to pursue stand-alone PFMA offences in the absence of any direct corruption charges against Masemola.

Baloyi inquired, “Other than the PFMA contraventions, are you aware of his name having come up in respect of corruption on a corruption charge that relates to Mr Matlala and in particular the Medicare contract?”

Johnson responded, “No ma’am.”

VIDEO | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on July 28, 2026:

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