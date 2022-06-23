British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will defend his government’s immigration partnership with Rwanda if the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, were to raise it with him when the two meet.

Johnson was speaking on the margins of the Commonwealth Summit in Kigali, Rwanda. President Paul Kagame and Johnson have come under fire after the two countries reached an agreement, on deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.

“I think that anybody who comes and delighted or Prince Charles anybody who is here to see the country that is undergone a complete transformation. Very substantial transmission. People need to keep and open mind about it. A lot of people concede it is an obvious merit and if I’m seeing the Prince, I’ll going to make that point.,” says Johnson.

Charles arrival in Rwanda

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla arrived in the Rwandan capital Kigali for the Commonwealth heads of government meeting on Wednesday.

South Africa is going to be represented by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor.

However, the heir to the British throne arrived amid controversy over the United Kingdom’s scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Johnson said the deal will break up people-smuggling networks.

The Commonwealth heads of government meet every two years to discuss issues affecting them.

The meeting will be held under the theme, “Delivering a Common Future: connecting, innovating and transforming”.

The Commonwealth countries will focus on critical matters such as trade, investment, rule of law and innovation. Leaders are expected to adopt declarations on childcare and protective reforms, living land charters and sustainable urbanisation.

The Commonwealth consists of 54 members mainly former British colonies.

Membership includes countries amongst the world’s richest, smallest and poorest.