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Johnson resumes testimony on Khumalo’s arrest at Madlanga Inquiry

Investigative Directorate Against Corruption Head Advocate Andrea Johnson appears before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 22 July 2026.
  • Investigating Directorate Against Corruption Head Advocate Andrea Johnson appears before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 22 July 2026.
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  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Head Adv Andrea Johnson returns to the witness stand at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Thursday morning.

Proceedings at the commission adjourned an hour early on Wednesday after Johnson requested to end her testimony early because of the effects of medication she is taking.

Johnson, who was initially scheduled to testify before the inquiry last week, was hospitalised ahead of her appearance last Monday.

Following the lunch adjournment,  Johnson, through her legal representative Adv Apla Bodlani, requested that proceedings be adjourned at 3pm.

Bodlani told the commission that Johnson was taking medication that had a debilitating effect on her.

Johnson, who has been testifying since Tuesday, is expected to continue giving evidence on the Section 27 affidavit.

The affidavit ultimately led to the arrest of Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo and six others.

VIDEO | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on July 22, 2026:

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