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Johnson pressed on contradictions during Ad Hoc Committee testimony

  • Investigating Directorate Against Corruption Head Advocate Andrea Johnson appears before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 23 July 2026.
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  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson has been questioned about apparent contradictions between her testimony before the Madlanga Commission and Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

Johnson told the Commission on Wednesday that she had received a referral letter from the Police Minister’s office.

However, during her appearance before the Ad Hoc Committee, she testified that she was not aware that Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams had lodged a complaint with the Minister’s office.

When pressed by evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello, Johnson said that at the time of her parliamentary testimony, she did not recall receiving the referral from the Minister’s office.

Advocate Johnson: “At the time, I did not recall receiving anything from the office of the Minister.”

Evidence leader: “So why didn’t you say no? Why didn’t you say, I don’t recall? You definitely said no, not at all. Not at all.”

Advocate Johnson: “Correct.”

Evidence leader: “So what was Ad Hoc [Committee] to believe? What if Ad Hoc believed that statement? You intended for Ad Hoc to rely on that statement.”

Advocate Johnson: “That is correct. I did not recall remembering. Not recall remembering, that’s stupid English. I did not recall receiving that from the office of the Minister.”

Madlanga Commission | IDAC head asked to clarify contradicting testimony:

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