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Johnson informs Madlanga Inquiry about inability to submit documents 

The former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Adv Andrea Johnson giving evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on July 28, 2026.
  • The former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Adv Andrea Johnson giving evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on July 28, 2026.
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  • SABC News
Kholofelo Teffo

Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Head Adv Andrea Johnson has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria that she will not be able to submit some outstanding documents required from her since she has resigned.

Evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello questioned Johnson about why references to the Political Killing Task Team (PKTT) were absent from the Section 27 affidavit before the commission.

This is despite appearing in another version of the affidavit.

The conduct of officials at IDAC is under scrutiny at the commission, where Johnson has continued to testify.

She says, “As of yesterday (Monday), I do not hold any official position; I am not the IDAC head Chair, out of respect for the commission as well. I made sure that we shared the presidential minute with the evidence leader, so that was very apparent and signed. So it had then become difficult to procure the documents in the manner I would have. The next person to be able to approach for documents would be Mr Matthew Sisoko (Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head of investigations).”

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