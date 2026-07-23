Johnson grilled about IDAC’s handling of Adams affidavit

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson has been questioned about her unit’s handling of a Section 27 affidavit obtained from Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams.

Johnson, who is back at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria, is struggling to explain the conduct of senior investigator Dylan Perumal in securing the affidavit.

Evidence has revealed that Adams’ Section 27 affidavit named only three senior police officials to be investigated for fraud and corruption, while a subsequent Section 28 document submitted to the prosecutor contained an additional eight names allegedly traced to Perumal.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo questioned Johnson on the identification of the additional individuals.

“Where would the prosecutor get that from? Because all you’ve given the prosecutor is the affidavit and on what basis would you then form a view that the people whose names are unknown to you, there’s no complaint in respect of these people, there’s no affidavit suggesting that any of these people have done anything wrong. How do you arrive at a conclusion or how do you form a view that they have committed such serious offences and should be investigated?”

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