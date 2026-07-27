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Johnson declines to elaborate on alleged criminal fraud cases

  • Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption Head Advocate Andrea Johnson appears before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry .
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  • SABC News File Image
Sibahle Motha

Former Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson has declined to elaborate on the alleged fraud underpinning charges against Crime Intelligence officials Sindi Madondo and Dumisani Khumalo.

Madondo and Khumalo were arrested in June this year as part of an IDAC investigation into alleged fraud relating to security clearance processes.

Evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello questioned how the IDAC concluded that fraud had been committed, given that the affidavit before the Commission referred only to Madondo’s transfer and security clearance. 

Johnson told Sello that she could not comment further because the matter remains under review.

“I have the answer, but I’m unable to answer it without casting aspersions on General Madondo on a matter that is still pending review. You are about to arrest Advocate Johnson on the strength of a charge sheet. That criminalizes some or other of her conduct. I think you may disclose. You can’t take that back. The only way you can take it back is for that warrant of arrest to be withdrawn and the charges dropped.”

LIVE | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day 148 | Monday, 27 July 2026:

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