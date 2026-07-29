Johnson admits to ‘deep, personal’ relationship with Khan

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria has heard text messages suggesting that former Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson and suspended Deputy Crime Intelligence head Feroz Khan shared a closer relationship than previously disclosed.

The messages reveal that Khan referred to Johnson as “gorgeous”, invited her and her children to dinner, and sought her assistance over concerns that the Hawks were allegedly plotting against him.

Johnson, who has been in the hot seat for six days, has now concluded her testimony before the Commission.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo says the exchanges between Khan and Johnson showed their relationship was far closer than she had initially portrayed.

“If you just look at three, two, four, nine, I will just read, for example, where he wants to know who’s plotting against him and you, you are to assist him. And he suspects that it is the Hawks that are plotting against him and the two of you decide to meet, and you arrange for him not to sign in, in the normal course, but to come in via the VIP entrance and come directly to your office without going via reception,” says Khumalo.

Madlanga Commission | Unpacking Adv. Andrea’s testimony:



Johnson conceded that Khan did, in fact, come to visit, but sought to point out that “it turned out it didn’t have anything to do with the Hawks. But he had an issue against somebody plotting against him. It did turn out it wasn’t the Hawks. I want to make that clear.”

Commissioner Khumalo insisted the visit was not an official visit, but a personal visit, to which Johnson conceded.

“I accept that, chair,” she conceded.

“That is the whole point to demonstrate that you have a very personal relationship and the lengths you go to, to accommodate one another. I have referenced how you address each other at times calling each other ‘gorgeous’, you tell each other how much you miss each other, dearest,” said Evidence Leader, Mahlape Sello, describing their relationship as “a very deep and personal one”.

Johnson agreed.

She has concluded her testimony.

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day 150 | Wednesday, 29 July 2026

